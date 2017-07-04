Bribes played a key role in Armenia parliamentary elections: TI
July 4, 2017 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center (TI) has published its report on the parliamentary elections held across Armenia on April 2, according to which bribes played a key role in the outcome of the poll.
Summing up the pre-election period, the TI said it has registered 90 cases of election violations overall.
According to TI executive director Varujan Hoktanyan, almost all political forces bribed the voters.
“I can’t provide specific numbers but the Republican Party (RPA) accounted for the majority of such violations,” Hoktanyan said, adding that others were also reported to be bribing voters.
Hoktanyan said misuse of administrative resources also played a certain role in the recent elections.
Four political forces made it to the parliament on April 2 - RPA, Tsarukyan bloc, Yelk bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun.
