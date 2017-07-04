GSK to use supercomputers to develop new drugs
July 4, 2017 - 13:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world's leading drug companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with GlaxoSmithKline unveiling a new $43 million deal in the field on Sunday, July 2, according to Reuters.
Other pharmaceutical giants including Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to help streamline the drug discovery process.
The aim is to harness modern supercomputers and machine learning systems to predict how molecules will behave and how likely they are to make a useful drug, thereby saving time and money on unnecessary tests.
AI systems already play a central role in other high-tech areas such as the development of driverless cars and facial recognition software.
"Many large pharma companies are starting to realize the potential of this approach and how it can help improve efficiencies," said Andrew Hopkins, chief executive of privately owned Exscientia, which announced the new tie-up with GSK.
Hopkins, who used to work at Pfizer, said Exscientia's AI system could deliver drug candidates in roughly one-quarter of the time and at one-quarter of the cost of traditional approaches.
The Scotland-based company, which also signed a deal with Sanofi in May, is one of a growing number of start-ups on both sides of the Atlantic that are applying AI to drug research. Others include U.S. firms Berg, Numerate, twoXAR and Atomwise, as well as Britain's BenevolentAI.
"In pharma's eyes these companies are essentially digital biotechs that they can strike partnerships with and which help feed the pipeline," said Nooman Haque, head of life sciences at Silicon Valley Bank in London.
"If this technology really proves itself, you may start to see M&A with pharma, and closer integration of these AI engines into pharma R&D."
Top stories
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Partner news
Latest news
Catalonia to declare immediate independence if voters opt for it "If the majority of votes are for creating a Catalan republic, obviously independence will have to be declared immediately," said Gabriela Serra.
Juncker MEPs "ridiculous" over near-empty parliament Juncker said Malta, the EU's smallest country that had just completed a stint running the bloc's presidency, deserved better.
Turkey's opposition leader leads protest march to Istanbul Erdogan accuses the protesters, marching from Ankara to Istanbul, of "acting together with terrorist groups".
Boko Haram kidnaps 37 women, slit throats of nine people in Niger The attack happened on Sunday at the village of Ngalewa, near the border with Nigeria, the governor of Diffa region said.