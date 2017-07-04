Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE mission to frontline during monitoring
July 4, 2017 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan did not lead the OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during a monitoring of the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, July 4.
The OSCE Mission conducted the planned monitoring in the direction of the eastern section of Martuni region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.
From the Artsakh side, as always, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
