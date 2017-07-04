Rolling Stones reportedly at work on a new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Rolling Stones are reportedly at work on a new album, which could be released to coincide with the end of their upcoming European tour, Gigwise said.

According the Mail Online, the veteran rockers have been spotted hanging around recording studios in London and New York, and their label, Universal, has renewed their contract for one more album. But before all that, the band will release yet another live album – this one being a compilation - in time for Christmas.

Another “industry insider” is quoted as saying: “Both Mick and Keith would rather be carried off stage in a coffin than give up their great love – writing and making music. They were experimenting in the studio earlier this year, and everything just gelled. They ended up with around 15 tracks which they have cut down to album-length, and when the label execs heard it they were thrilled.”

He or she added: “Age is no barrier to brilliant music, and there is no doubt the new stuff will sell.”

Their last album, Blue And Lonesome, was collection of blues covers and was their first album in over a decade. It hit Number One in the UK charts as well topping charts in Australia, Austria and Germany. Their upcoming European tour sold out in minutes.

They’re clearly showing no signs of slowing down. The band undertook a huge tour of Latin America last year that culminated in a historic gig in Cuba.