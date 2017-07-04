Lady GaGa performs at Russian mogul Albert Avdolyan son’s nuptials

PanARMENIAN.Net - After channeling her inner barista and substitute teacher in the past few weeks, Lady GaGa recently made headlines when she turned into a wedding singer at lavish nuptials of Russian oligarchs' children. GaGa surprised the guests as she appeared to be the one who provided after-ceremony entertainment for the newlyweds, AceShowbiz said.

Sporting a glamorous red gown, the Mother Monster looked classy as she took the iconic Hollywood's Dolby Theatre's stage to belt out some of her biggest hit songs, including "Marry the Night", "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance".

The bride on the lavish $10 million wedding was Lolita Osmanova, the daughter of Russian energy tycoon Eldar Osmanov. Meanwhile, the groom was Gaspar Avdolyan, the son of Albert Avdolyan, a telecommunications mogul who was ranked one of the wealthiest businessmen in Russia in 2013, with an estimated net worth of $750 million.

The wedding reportedly featured rows of classical violinists on the stairs, thousands of candles, ten-tier wedding cake and an estimated $500,000 in fresh flowers. Russian TV personalities and socialites were in attendance, including Ksenia Sobchak, who was once said to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's goddaughter.