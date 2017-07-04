Lady GaGa performs at Russian mogul Albert Avdolyan son’s nuptials (video)
July 4, 2017 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After channeling her inner barista and substitute teacher in the past few weeks, Lady GaGa recently made headlines when she turned into a wedding singer at lavish nuptials of Russian oligarchs' children. GaGa surprised the guests as she appeared to be the one who provided after-ceremony entertainment for the newlyweds, AceShowbiz said.
Sporting a glamorous red gown, the Mother Monster looked classy as she took the iconic Hollywood's Dolby Theatre's stage to belt out some of her biggest hit songs, including "Marry the Night", "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance".
The bride on the lavish $10 million wedding was Lolita Osmanova, the daughter of Russian energy tycoon Eldar Osmanov. Meanwhile, the groom was Gaspar Avdolyan, the son of Albert Avdolyan, a telecommunications mogul who was ranked one of the wealthiest businessmen in Russia in 2013, with an estimated net worth of $750 million.
The wedding reportedly featured rows of classical violinists on the stairs, thousands of candles, ten-tier wedding cake and an estimated $500,000 in fresh flowers. Russian TV personalities and socialites were in attendance, including Ksenia Sobchak, who was once said to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's goddaughter.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Catalonia to declare immediate independence if voters opt for it "If the majority of votes are for creating a Catalan republic, obviously independence will have to be declared immediately," said Gabriela Serra.
Juncker MEPs "ridiculous" over near-empty parliament Juncker said Malta, the EU's smallest country that had just completed a stint running the bloc's presidency, deserved better.
Turkey's opposition leader leads protest march to Istanbul Erdogan accuses the protesters, marching from Ankara to Istanbul, of "acting together with terrorist groups".
Boko Haram kidnaps 37 women, slit throats of nine people in Niger The attack happened on Sunday at the village of Ngalewa, near the border with Nigeria, the governor of Diffa region said.