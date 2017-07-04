Bosch expects demand for driver assistance systems to grow
July 4, 2017 - 18:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German auto supplier Robert Bosch has seen a surge in demand for radar systems and video sensors as automakers race to add driver assistance features and automated functions to cars, Reuters says.
The company said on Tuesday, July 4 it expected sales of radar systems to leap by 60 percent and of video sensors by 80 percent this year.
It forecast sales at its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems as well as autonomous car components, would grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a broader push to make vehicles more intelligent.
Last year, Mobility Solutions - which employs 227,000 staff - generated 43.9 billion euros ($49.8 billion) in sales, boosted by deliveries of crash avoidance technologies.
"We are growing faster than the market," management board member Rolf Bulander said.
Bosch delivers advanced safety systems to all of the world's largest automotive companies as well as start-up carmakers. It developed the electric powertrain and steering for Google's prototype autonomous vehicle and is a supplier of driver assistance systems to Tesla.
Bosch has around 3,000 developers working on highly automated driving systems, a market which is booming as simple anti-collision technologies like automated braking systems evolve into sophisticated crash avoidance programs using camera and radar to detect obstacles and avoid collisions.
