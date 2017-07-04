“Futurama” hit cartoon set to return “in a different avenue”
July 4, 2017 - 19:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-creator of ‘Futurama’ has revealed that the hit cartoon is set to return – but not as a new season or a movie, NME reports.
The sci-fi comedy, co-created by The Simpsons’ Matt Groegning and David X Cohen, first aired in 1999 and has since produced seven acclaimed series and four movies. Now, fans hungry for more put their questions to Cohen in a Reddit AMA – when he revealed that more is to come, but not in the form you expect.
“There are no new TV episodes or movies in the pipeline at the moment,” he said. “HOWEVER, here and now I promise a different avenue of exciting Futurama news later this summer, no kidding.
“Keep your expectations modest and you will be pleased, possibly. I am not allowed to say more or I will be lightly phasered.”
Fans are now speculating as to what the ‘avenue’ might be – whether the show could launch a new mobile phone app or game, a series of Youtube videos, a new comic book or graphic novel or perhaps a theme park.
Futurama was axed by US network Comedy Central back in 2013. This was the second time the animated sitcom was given the chop after being cancelled due to poor ratings in 2003, before being revived for a series of direct-to-DVD movies and being picked up again as a regular series by Comedy Central in 2008.
After it was scrapped, Groening said: “We would love to continue. We have many more stories to tell. But if we don’t, this is a really great way to go out… I think these episodes are the best ones we’ve ever done.”
