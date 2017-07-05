“Will and Grace” revival rolls out new promo
July 5, 2017 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The latest revival of "Will & Grace" celebrates the Fourth of July with a new promo for the upcoming season 9. The cast of the highly-anticipated series are seen having fun in a party after "11 years and a few" martinis, AceShowbiz said.
Titled "Let's Get This Party Started", the new promo is shared by official Twitter account of the series. "11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they're back! #WillAndGrace, Thursdays this Fall on @NBC," it writes. Stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack both retweet the tweet.
Set to the tune of James Brown's "I Got the Feelin' ", the promo sees Jack (Sean), Will (Eric), Karen (Megan Mullaly) and Grace (Debra Messing) dancing to the 1968's R&B track. Karen is seen slapping Will, before passionately making out with him a second later. The 40-second long promo concludes with the foursome sitting in their respective director seats while turning back to face the camera and smiling.
NBC first announced the return of the Emmy-winning sitcom in January. The first musical trailer later followed in May. Last month, creator Max Mutchnick tweeted a photo of a page of the revival's script, which involved a monkey.
The 12-episode limited series is set to premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 9 P.M. on NBC.
