Ukraine says police prevented second cyber attack
July 5, 2017 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian cyber police have blocked the second cyber attack against Ukraine, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Wednesday, July 5, according to Reuters.
Experts are still trying to establish who was behind an attack by a malware virus that crippled computer systems at major companies around the world.
Ukrainian intelligence officials and security firms have said some of the initial infections from that attack were spread via a malicious update issued by M.E.Doc, charges the company's owners deny.
Avakov said on Facebook the latest attack was launched at 1.40 p.m. Kiev time (1040 GMT) and was scheduled to peak at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT).
He said that, until 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), cyber police blocked the mailing and activation of the virus from the servers of the information system M.E.Doc.
"The attack was stopped. The servers were removed along with cyber criminals impact's traces obviously rooted from Russian Federation," Avakov said.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Volvo to go all electric with new models from 2019 "This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.
Nokia, Xiaomi sign patent deal The companies did not provide financial details of the agreement, saying it includes a cross license to each company's cellular standard patents.
Microsoft reorganizes its global sales force to focus on cloud services Since the appointment of Satya Nadella, the company has put more and more resources toward building out its Azure cloud computing platform.
Samsung working on a Bixby-powered AI speaker Samsung had to launch the Galaxy S8 without support for English voice commands, despite marketing Bixby as a prominent feature of the phone.