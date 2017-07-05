Samsung working on a Bixby-powered AI speaker
July 5, 2017 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung is working on a smart speaker powered by its new Bixby voice assistant, The Verge said citing a report in The Wall Street Journal. The project is said to be codenamed Vega, but little more is known about the device; its features and specifications are apparently yet to be decided, much less a release date.
The Vega project’s development is reportedly being slowed by the progress of Bixby itself. Samsung had to launch the Galaxy S8 without support for English voice commands, despite marketing Bixby as a prominent feature of the phone and giving it a dedicated button. Voice support started to roll out in preview form last month, but there’s clearly still a long way to go.
The WSJ now says Samsung sees the full release of Bixby voice support as “unlikely before the second half of July.”
Whenever Samsung is able to get its Bixby speaker ready, it’ll be entering a rapidly growing market. Amazon’s Echo came out in 2014, Google Home was released last year, and the Apple HomePod is due to go on sale in December. Microsoft is also enabling a range of similar devices powered by Windows 10, while Asian companies like Alibaba and Line are preparing to launch their own products soon, The Verge said.
Top stories
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Partner news
Latest news
Spain's Rajoy calls for calm in face of 'authoritarian delusions' in Catalonia In his speech, Rajoy said "Spain is a great country because it counts on the energy of many Spaniards, and many Catalans too."
Philippine president proposed deal to end city siege, then backed out Agakhan Sharief said he was approached by a Duterte aide to use his connections with the militant group's leaders to start back-channel talks.
French govt. unveils debt-cutting, pro-business ambitious plan The government sailed through a vote of confidence held afterwards, with 370 MPs in the lower house backing it and 67 opposed.
Ukraine says police prevented second cyber attack Avakov said on Facebook the latest attack was launched at 1.40 p.m. Kiev time (1040 GMT) and was scheduled to peak at 4 p.m.