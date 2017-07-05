Foo Fighters premiere a new song, “Dirty Water” in Paris (video)
July 5, 2017 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters are certainly whetting fans’ appetite for their new album, Concrete And Gold, with the preview of a new song. ‘Dirty Water’ made its live debut at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Monday night (July 3), Gigwise said.
Introducing the track, frontman Dave Grohl said to the crowd: “So this is where I stop looking at the setlist and we just start playing songs that we want to play. This is a song that we’ve been waiting to play for everybody – nobody’s heard this song yet but we like it and every night before we come onstage, we sit backstage and we play it just because it’s kinda nice.”
It’s deceptive number, to be sure. It starts off as a jangly, almost jaunty, song with a chorus that’s vaguely redolent of Lee Ranaldo’s ‘Off The Wall’ before exploding into the huge wall of noise that seems to be characterising their forthcoming ninth album, which is set for release on September 15, Gigwise said.
It’s definitely fitting in with the way that Dave Grohl has been talking about the new album. Speaking of the new album last month, he said in a statement: "I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with [producer] Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement... Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper... or something like that.”
He added that Concrete And Gold will feature “some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighters riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities.” Judging by this track, he’s not far off the mark.
As previously reported on Gigwise, Foo Fighters return to the UK to play the O2 Arena on September 19.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Milky Way's fastest stars could be runaways from another galaxy So far there have been only 20 high-speed stars identified, and until recently most astronomers thought they had been ejected from their original orbits.
Atomic “photos” help make gene editing safer Ultimately, this could give scientists the confidence they need to use gene editing to eliminate diseases and harmful bacteria.
UN says cybersecurity gaps everywhere except Singapore Wealth breeds cybercrime, but it does not automatically generate cybersecurity, so governments need to make sure they are prepared.
Netherlands to try suspects in Malaysia plane downed in Ukraine Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said in a statement that the decision was made by the countries jointly investigating the crash