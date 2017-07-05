“Assassin's Creed” to get anime series treatment
July 5, 2017 - 19:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adi Shankar, the producer of Netflix's upcoming Castlevania Netflix show, has revealed that he will be creating an anime set in the Assassin's Creed universe, IGN reports.
Speaking on Facebook, Shankar didn't give any concrete details about a release date, characters or a setting - all we know at this point is that Ubisoft has asked him to create an original story, IGN said.
This is presumably the Assassin's Creed TV series that Ubisoft announced it was working on in March. It joins a burgeoning Ubisoft Motion Pictures slate that includes a Splinter Cell movie starring Tom Hardy and a film based on The Division, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Assassin's Creed recently ventured outside of video games for a movie starring Michael Fassbender, which IGN thought "got the style of the series so right, yet its heart so wrong."
The next game in the series is Assassin's Creed: Origins, which takes place in ancient Egypt, at the very beginning of the Assassins' story.
Aside from Castlevania, Shankar has produced Dredd, as well as a series of popular fan films, including a dark Power Rangers short, Venom: Truth in Journalism and The Punisher: Dirty Laundry.
