Armenian MP urges govt. to make use of Tsarukyan bloc’s proposals
July 6, 2017 - 16:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from Tsarukyan bloc Naira Zohrabyan on Thursday, July 6 suggested that prime minister Karen Karapetyan should make use of the proposals brought forward by the bloc during its election campaign.
At a parliament session Zohrabyan reminded Karapetyan’s own words about the “bad economic situation” in the country which he said as he was taking the helm of the Armenian government.
Zohrabyan said she was hoping that the PM would at least give details on the steps the government has taken to better the situation in the past several months.
“They should have detailed what measures have been taken to reduce poverty, to demonopolize the economy, or to establish game rules for the business environment,” Aravot.am cited the lawmaker as saying.
Zohrabyan also reminded bloc leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s proposals for mitigating the impact of the economic crisis and said there is nothing wrong with making use of someone else’s suggestions.
