Foo Fighters reveal surprise "insane" collaboration on new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters have revealed a surprise collaboration on their new album, with Boyz II Men appearing on the upcoming ‘Concrete And Gold’, NME said.

Having previously revealed that the album features ‘the biggest pop star in the world‘, they’ve now added that a surprise meeting with singer Shawn Stockman lead to the ‘End Of The Road’ R&B legend adding his vocals to the record.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music about the ‘weirdest moment’ of recording the album, Grohl replied: “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘would you sing on our record?’ And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record.”

He continued: “It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s heavy. It’s the last song on the record. He built a choir – it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

The Foos also added that ‘Concrete & Gold is ‘the album they’ve been waiting to make’.

“It is the record that I’ve been more excited for people to hear than any other record we’ve ever made,” said Grohl, before drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “Every time we start a record, Dave goes ‘we need to get weird on this record’. Then we always kinda pull back a little and go ‘let’s just make a good rock n’ roll record. This is the weird record.”

He added: “Josh Homme – our good mate from Queens Of The Stone Age – he said ‘you guys made a weird record’, and he was stoked about it.

Foo Fighters release ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15, and will play a one-off UK tour date at The O2 in London on September 19.