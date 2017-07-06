Previously unseen 1988 video of Nirvana lands online

PanARMENIAN.Net - A video has been unearthed of Nirvana performing/recording a music video for their first demo tape back in January 1988, NME reveals.

Clips were posted online, and reported by Stereogum, courtesy of video archivist and SPIN informant Mike Ziegler. He posted a handful of unseen Nirvana clips on Youtube with a description that described exactly what is happening in this surreal and loud 17 minute clip.

On January 23rd 1988, Nirvana (known as Ted Ed Fred at the time of recording) tracked their first studio demo in Seattle. The demo featured drum performances from Dale Crover of The Melvins.

The following day, Nirvana posted up in a RadioShack to record a music video. The band is playing along with the original demo bar the live drums from Crover. It’s worth watching just for the numerous attempted stage entry leaps from Kurt, NME said.

In a less musical direction, Ziegler also uploaded a weird 12 minute video of the various young Nirvana members playing with plasma globe in a dark closet at the same RadioShack, presumably for some cutaways in the music video.

