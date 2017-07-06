“Sons of Anarchy” spin-off pilot “Mayans MC” to be reshot and recast
July 6, 2017 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fans need to wait a little bit longer to watch hit series "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off pilot "Mayans MC". The pilot is scheduled to be completely reshot, with new director serving behind the lens. Some of key roles will also be recast, AceShowbiz said.
"SOA" creator Kurt Sutter, who previously was tapped to direct the pilot, will hand over the directorial duties to Nortero Barba to focus on writing the script alongside Elgin James. Barba is known for his works which include "Preacher", "Fringe", "Grimm", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and more.
Recasting is currently underway, with the production slated to begin in late summer. However, it remains to be seen which roles that will be recast. Current cast includes Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo, JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas.
Reshooting pilot is not something completely unusual for FX. In fact, they reshot the pilot for the mothership series "Sons of Anarchy" as well as its upcoming drama series "Snowfall".
Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) death at the end of "SOA" seven-season run in 2014, "Mayans MC" will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.
