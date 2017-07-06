Volkswagen recalls 766,000 cars for brake system update
July 6, 2017 - 18:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said, according to Reuters.
The braking control system may not function properly in certain driving conditions, such as when the driver over-steers, under-steers or slams on the brakes, the spokesman said.
The car maker is recalling 288,000 VW-brand cars in Germany over the issue. Including the Audi and Skoda brands, the German recall impacts about 385,000 cars, the spokesman said.
The recall in Germany was first reported by news agency DPA last week.
Top stories
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Partner news
Latest news
Charlize Theron's “Atomic Blonde,” “Good Time” join Fantasia Fest lineup The fest will open with North American premieres for Korean director Jung Byung-gil's "The Villainess" and Takashi Miike's Jojo's "Bizarre Adventure."
DC launching 2 new “Batman/Harley Quinn” digital comic series The prequel will be written by Ty Templeton with art by Rick Burchett, reuniting the creative team behind DC's fan-favorite comic book.
Armenia's ARFD leader says Baku paving the way for new offensive "They need the victims to later use them as an excuse for large-scale operations in the future," Rustamyan said.
William Larkin portrait smashes estimate at Bonhams sale “The Holy Family with the Infant Saint John the Baptist” by Jacopo Zucchi made a world record price for the artist.