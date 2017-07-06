DC launching 2 new “Batman/Harley Quinn” digital comic series

PanARMENIAN.Net - DC Entertainment is doubling down on the Dark Knight's latest animated movie. Ahead of the August release of Batman and Harley Quinn, the company has not only announced a digital comic book prequel, but also a comic book sequel, as well, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The prequel will be written by Ty Templeton with art by Rick Burchett, reuniting the creative team behind DC's fan-favorite comic book based on the Batman animated series from the 1990s. In a statement, Templeton — who won Eisner Awards for his work based on the animated property — said, "I spent some of the best years of my career working with these icons and could not be happier to be returning to Gotham City and their adventures. And to top it off, I get to work with the incomparable Rick Burchett again! Pinch me, I'm dreaming. We're getting the band back together!"

Harley Quinn and Batman, a five-part series leading up to events in the animated movie, launches July 31 with new episodes released every two weeks thereafter. In October, Batman and Harley Quinn will launch as a weekly seven-part sequel, with Templeton just one of a number of creators contributing; other names attached include Batman '66 writer Jeff Parker, Wonder Woman '77's Amanda Delbert and artists Sandy Jarrell (Archie's Reggie & Me, DC's Bombshells) and Matthew Dow Smith (IDW's X-Files: Origins and Doctor Who).

All 12 chapters will be released as a print collection in summer 2018, according to the publisher. The Batman and Harley Quinn movie will be released digitally on Aug. 15, with a Blu-ray and DVD release following on Aug. 29.