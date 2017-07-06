DC launching 2 new “Batman/Harley Quinn” digital comic series
July 6, 2017 - 19:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - DC Entertainment is doubling down on the Dark Knight's latest animated movie. Ahead of the August release of Batman and Harley Quinn, the company has not only announced a digital comic book prequel, but also a comic book sequel, as well, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The prequel will be written by Ty Templeton with art by Rick Burchett, reuniting the creative team behind DC's fan-favorite comic book based on the Batman animated series from the 1990s. In a statement, Templeton — who won Eisner Awards for his work based on the animated property — said, "I spent some of the best years of my career working with these icons and could not be happier to be returning to Gotham City and their adventures. And to top it off, I get to work with the incomparable Rick Burchett again! Pinch me, I'm dreaming. We're getting the band back together!"
Harley Quinn and Batman, a five-part series leading up to events in the animated movie, launches July 31 with new episodes released every two weeks thereafter. In October, Batman and Harley Quinn will launch as a weekly seven-part sequel, with Templeton just one of a number of creators contributing; other names attached include Batman '66 writer Jeff Parker, Wonder Woman '77's Amanda Delbert and artists Sandy Jarrell (Archie's Reggie & Me, DC's Bombshells) and Matthew Dow Smith (IDW's X-Files: Origins and Doctor Who).
All 12 chapters will be released as a print collection in summer 2018, according to the publisher. The Batman and Harley Quinn movie will be released digitally on Aug. 15, with a Blu-ray and DVD release following on Aug. 29.
Photo: Rick Burchett/DC Entertainment
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's new 3D drawing app is like MS Paint for VR The big G's "Blocks," now out for the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, will give you a way to draw 3D objects directly in virtual reality.
Armenia's ARFD leader says Baku paving the way for new offensive "They need the victims to later use them as an excuse for large-scale operations in the future," Rustamyan said.
EU, Japan unveil spacecraft for seven-year Mercury mission Set for launch in 2018, BepiColombo will be the European Space Agency's (ESA) first mission to the closest rock to the Sun.
Volkswagen recalls 766,000 cars for brake system update The system may not function properly in certain driving conditions, such as when the driver over-steers, under-steers or slams on the brakes.