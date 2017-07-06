HBO, Cinemax coming to Hulu

PanARMENIAN.Net - Winter is coming to Hulu. Just in time for the July 15 premiere of Game of Thrones, Hulu and HBO have struck a deal to bring the pay-cable network's programming to the streaming service, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Hulu is offering HBO and Cinemax as premium add-ons that supplement the shows and movies already available via its subscription video and live TV packages. HBO will cost $15 per month and Cinemax will cost $10 per month, in addition to Hulu's subscription fees. The streamer offers an ad-supported plan for $8 per month, an ad-free plan for $12 per month and a live TV plan for $40 per month.

Showtime has been offering its programming to Hulu subscribers in this way since June 2015, with the streamer charging a slightly discounted $9 per month for access to such shows as Ray Donovan and Homeland.

Hulu subscribers who add HBO to their plans will gain access to all of the programming that the network offers cable subscribers or members of HBO Now, including live and on-demand streaming of series such as Ballers, documentaries such as The Defiant Ones, as well as movies, sports and comedy specials.

"By combining HBO's iconic programming with our world-class user experience and deep content offering, Hulu is giving viewers easy and highly personalized access to the very best of television," said Tim Connolly, senior vp and head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu. "With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge- watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals — all without ever having to leave the Hulu app."

Hulu is owned as a joint venture of Disney, 21st Century Fox and silent partner NBCUniversal. The deal comes nearly one year after HBO owner Time Warner agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Hulu, valuing the company at nearly $6 billion. At the time, Time Warner agreed to license programming from TNT, TBS, CNN and other channels to Hulu's live streaming service, which launched in May this year, and the company said talks about adding HBO were ongoing.

"Hulu has been a pioneer in the television streaming business, building a robust user base by offering top-tier programming from a variety of networks," said Sofia Chang, executive vp worldwide digital distribution and home entertainment at HBO. "We see them as the perfect partner to help us fulfill our promise to HBO fans, bringing our unparalleled programming to audiences in the most sophisticated, convenient and innovative ways."

Both East Coast and West Coast live feeds of HBO and Cinemax shows will be available to subscribers via Hulu. People who sign up for the service on Hulu will also gain access to HBO Now through their Hulu account. Other channels, including HBO 2, HBO Family and HBO Latino, will become available as add-ons in the coming weeks. The deal for HBO and Cinemax adds to Hulu's growing library of programming. The company has struck exclusive licensing deals for such shows as Atlanta and This Is Us, in addition to bulking up on original fare including spring breakout The Handmaid's Tale and drama The Path.