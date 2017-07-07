“Eyes of My Mother” director Nicolas Pesce to helm “The Grudge” reboot
July 7, 2017 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures and Good Universe have hired Nicolas Pesce to direct its reboot of “The Grudge”, Variety reports.
Pesce, who made his feature directorial debut last year on the horror vehicle “The Eyes of My Mother”, will also rewrite the script from Jeff Buhler.
The reboot began development in 2014. The producers are Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Taka Ichise, with Roy Lee, Doug Davison, Joe Drake, and Nathan Kahane executive producing.
“The Grudge,” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, was released in 2004 by Sony as a remake of the 2002 Japanese film “Ju-on: The Grudge.” Takashi Shimizu directed both movies.
Sony released “The Grudge 2” in 2006 and “The Grudge 3” in 2009. The original, starring Gellar as a nurse in Tokyo afflicted by a curse, grossed $187 million worldwide.
The series focuses on a deceased family’s violent rage, which destroys the lives of everyone who comes in contact with it. Erin Westerman and Romel Adam will oversee the movie for Ghost House.
Pesce is in post-production on his psychological thriller “Piercing,” starring Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott. He’s represented by UTA, Washington Square Films, and Nelson Davis LLP. Dan Freedman of Good Universe negotiated on behalf of the producers.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
