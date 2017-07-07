// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Qualcomm says Apple infringed six patents in iPhone, iPad

July 7, 2017 - 11:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc will ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar Apple Inc from selling some iPhones and iPads in the United States that use chips made by competitor Intel Corp (INTC.O) on the grounds that the devices infringe on six Qualcomm patents, Reuters reports.

In a request that would broaden its legal battle with Apple, San Diego-based Qualcomm said it will ask the U.S. ITC to ban imports of the infringing Apple devices. A related lawsuit was filed in federal court in California on Thursday, July 6 to request monetary damages.

Qualcomm, which also supplies chips to Apple, said the six patents help devices perform well without draining the battery.

Apple referred reporters to its earlier comments on the dispute with Qualcomm, which accuse Qualcomm of unfairly imposing what Apple calls a "tax" on Apple devices using Qualcomm chips.

In its complaint to the ITC, Qualcomm asked the body to ban "iPhones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm’s affiliates." Qualcomm did not name Intel, but Intel began supplying chips for some iPhones starting with the iPhone 7.

Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but claims that the way Apple implements them in the iPhone does. Intel declined comment.

There has been long-running tension between Qualcomm and Apple over Qualcomm's practice of taking a cut of the total price of the phone in exchange for "modem" chips that help phones use wireless networks data plans.

The ITC is a popular venue for patent disputes because it handles cases relatively quickly and can more easily bar an infringing product from the U.S. market than federal courts.

