Qualcomm says Apple infringed six patents in iPhone, iPad
July 7, 2017 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc will ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar Apple Inc from selling some iPhones and iPads in the United States that use chips made by competitor Intel Corp (INTC.O) on the grounds that the devices infringe on six Qualcomm patents, Reuters reports.
In a request that would broaden its legal battle with Apple, San Diego-based Qualcomm said it will ask the U.S. ITC to ban imports of the infringing Apple devices. A related lawsuit was filed in federal court in California on Thursday, July 6 to request monetary damages.
Qualcomm, which also supplies chips to Apple, said the six patents help devices perform well without draining the battery.
Apple referred reporters to its earlier comments on the dispute with Qualcomm, which accuse Qualcomm of unfairly imposing what Apple calls a "tax" on Apple devices using Qualcomm chips.
In its complaint to the ITC, Qualcomm asked the body to ban "iPhones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm’s affiliates." Qualcomm did not name Intel, but Intel began supplying chips for some iPhones starting with the iPhone 7.
Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but claims that the way Apple implements them in the iPhone does. Intel declined comment.
There has been long-running tension between Qualcomm and Apple over Qualcomm's practice of taking a cut of the total price of the phone in exchange for "modem" chips that help phones use wireless networks data plans.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent disputes because it handles cases relatively quickly and can more easily bar an infringing product from the U.S. market than federal courts.
Top stories
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Partner news
Latest news
Lady Gaga to debut new music on Joanne World Tour Gaga also spoke briefly about her role in the recently wrapped remake of “A Star Is Born”.
VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center push forward with vital housing project By the end of the year, construction of seven half-built houses will be finished in four Armenian provinces.
Armenia’s ruling RPA has yet to discuss coalition of 2018: spokesman “Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year,” Sharmazanov said.
The Killers announce plans for massive 2017 UK tour The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, “Wonderful Wonderful”.