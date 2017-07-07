Comic-Con 2017 unveils the complete comics lineup

PanARMENIAN.Net - San Diego Comic-Con looms even closer, which means it's time to start planning where you're going to be during the four-day pop culture extravaganza, and when. To make it easier, Heat Vision is keeping track of the major comic panels throughout the entire event with the list below, which will update as new panels are announced. Bookmark it and check it often, to keep track of who is where and saying what, The Hollywood Reporter said.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Creators, Libraries and Literacy Shiley Special Events Suite/San Diego Central Library, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Real World Retellings Room 29AB, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Celebrate 50 Years of Underground Comix With Denis Kitchen Room 9, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

IDW Publishing: Focus on Graphic Novels Room 28DE, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Spotlight on Jeff Smith Room 32AB, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Spotlight on Gail Simone Room 8, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Spotlight on Mike Royer Room 4, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Be Your Own Superhero: Intersectional Feminism in Comics Room 32AB, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

CBLDF: State of Censorship 2017 Room 11, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Discover Breaking Into Comics and Staying There, Room 28DE, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Elfquest: An Intimate Conversation with Wendy and Richard Pini, Neil Morgan Auditorium/San Diego Public Library, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

IDW: Walter Simonson Room 9, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

A Bunch of Jews (A Minyen Yidn) Room 24ABC, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Paul Levitz in Conversation With Karen Berger Room 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Spotlight on Jim Lee Room 6DE, 12:45-1:45 p.m.

CBLDF: She Changed Comics Room 11, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Discover the Impact of the Web on Mainstream Comics Room 28DE, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Marvel: Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way Room 25ABC, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Editing Comics Room 4, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

DC: Meet the Publishers Room 6DE, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Image Comics: Creating the Future of Comics Room 23ABC, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

The 2000 AD Thrill-Fest Room 29AB, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Transformers vs. G.I. Joe! IDW and Hasbro's First Strike Room 9, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

ComiXology Ask Me Anything Room 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

New Mutants Retrospective Room 24ABC, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Comics by Design Room 28DE, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Robert Kirkman: In Conversation Room 6A, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

DC: Geoff Johns Room 6DE, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

IDW's Artist's Editions and Artist's Selects Room 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Mark, Sergio, Stan and Tom Show Room 8, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Marvel: Next Big Thing Room 5AB, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

VIZ Media Panel Room 7AB, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Spotlight on R. Sikoryak Room 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

American Gods: Collaboration to the Nth Degree Room 2, 4:30-6:00 p.m.

25 Years of Rob Liefeld Creations Room 5AB, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

DC Art Masters: Drawing DC Room 11, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Manga Publishing Pros Industry Roundtable Room 29AB, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Spotlight on Erica Henderson Room 32AB, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Dare to be Dynamite: Licensing Adventure Room 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Comics PR and Marketing 101, Room 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Black Mask: Debuting Tomorrow's Legends Room 29AB, 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Femme Magnifique: Amazing Women in Comics Room 2, 7:00-8:00 p.m.

10 Years of Adam Warren's Empowered Room 4, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

TBA

SATURDAY, JULY 22

TBA

SUNDAY, JULY 23 TBA