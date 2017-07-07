The Killers announce plans for massive 2017 UK tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Killers have announced plans for a huge UK and Ireland tour later this year, NME reveals.

The Las Vegas band will hit the road for 12 shows in November, including stops at Manchester Arena before culminating in two shows at London’s O2 Arena on November 27 and 28.

The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (July 14). The shows come ahead of their London’s British Summer Time festival show in Hyde Park this Saturday (July 8) with the likes of Elbow, Tears For Fears, Mystery Jets, White Lies, British Sea Power and Mew.

The Killers will play:

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

The Killers recently stormed Glastonbury 2017 with a surprise secret set, ahead of the release of their new album. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ would ‘push things in different directions’.

“It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”

Flowers then added: “’How should a band sound in 2017?’”

Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there.

“We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”