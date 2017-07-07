Lady Gaga to debut new music on Joanne World Tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - We'll "absolutely" hear some new material on the Joanne World Tour. Lady Gaga has revealed in a new interview that she plans on debuting some fresh, new music on her massive Joanne world tour, NME said citing EW.

Appearing as guest on the Billboard Pop Shop podcast, Gaga revealed that she would be debuting new tunes in her tour that begins in Canada in August and finishes in Manchester in October.

Gaga said of playing new music: “Absolutely. It’s going to be really fun and I’m really excited, the stage [for the tour] has been designed and it’s being built.”

“We’ve been building the story of the show since the Super Bowl, and we’re beginning to delineate where we want choreography, what songs I’d like to play at the piano, and lighting is a big thing this year. The stage is very different from anything we’ve ever done before.”

Gaga also spoke briefly about her role in the recently wrapped remake of ‘A Star Is Born’. The movie that Bradley Cooper appeared at Glastonbury to shoot.

“[The film] brought me back to another time in my life. It also brought me to a different place, because there are some things about [Gaga’s character] and I that are different.”

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has backed Ed Sheeran after he quit Twitter after becoming fed up with online abuse from trolls.

Gaga wrote on Instagram: “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ world tour kicks off on August 1.