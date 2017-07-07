“South Park” to lay off Trump jokes this upcoming season
July 7, 2017 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Park got backed into a corner last season with its Donald Trump-like character portrayed by Mr. Garrison due to the presidential election outcome, but show co-creator Trey Parker said that won't be happening this season, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
In an interview Parker recently gave while promoting Despicable Me 3, he said for the most part, the show will steer clear of Trump jokes this season.
"We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, 'Dude, we're just becoming CNN now,'" Parker said of last season's heavy bout of political humor week to week. "We're becoming: 'Tune in to see what we're going to say about Trump.' Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow."
It is unclear if that means no Mr. Garrison or very limited screen time for the fan favorite, who has been around since the first season.
In a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter before last season, the Comedy Central cartoon's 20th, Parker and show co-creator Matt Stone said they come up with episode ideas the week of air and are usually under the gun to get each episode done. While highly stressful, it allows the show to have some of the freshest content.
Even before last season, the guys made it clear to THR that they didn't want the show to get too bogged down with politics.
"We try to come in every season with a new attitude, like this is what makes this season different than last season," Parker previously told THR.
