Sundara Karma roll out new song “Lakhey”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sundara Karma have unveiled their new song ‘Lakhey’ – along with some fittingly trippy visuals, NME reveals.

Taken from the upcoming reissue of their acclaimed debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’, ‘Lakhey’ is another rush of playful and infectious but opulent and ambitious indie-pop – showcasing how they’ve caught the hearts of so many, NME said.

The coming months mark a busy summer for Sundara Karma, with the band taking to the fields to play a long run of festivals including Blissfields, Truck, Y Not?, Victorious, TRNSMT and Reading and Leeds, before returning in September and October to play the biggest UK headline shows of their career to date – including a huge show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band reissue ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ on Friday July 7.