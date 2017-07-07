Sundara Karma roll out new song “Lakhey”
July 7, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sundara Karma have unveiled their new song ‘Lakhey’ – along with some fittingly trippy visuals, NME reveals.
Taken from the upcoming reissue of their acclaimed debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’, ‘Lakhey’ is another rush of playful and infectious but opulent and ambitious indie-pop – showcasing how they’ve caught the hearts of so many, NME said.
The coming months mark a busy summer for Sundara Karma, with the band taking to the fields to play a long run of festivals including Blissfields, Truck, Y Not?, Victorious, TRNSMT and Reading and Leeds, before returning in September and October to play the biggest UK headline shows of their career to date – including a huge show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
The band reissue ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ on Friday July 7.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Google looking to heat homes with geothermal energy Dandelion claims it can affordably drill and install geothermal systems to heat and cool homes, which is usually a very expensive process.
Chrome OS getting touch-focused redesign The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
Messi prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine A Spanish court said it has exchanged a 21-month prison sentence handed to soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud last July.
U.S. fighter jets fly over disputed South China Sea The flights come as both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the G-20 meeting in Hamburg.