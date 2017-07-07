HBO sets “Game of Thrones” interactive tour
July 7, 2017 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Seven Kingdoms isn't an ideal place to live, what with the constant betrayals and beheadings and other assorted forms of torture. But as a place to visit? That's another story.
HBO is giving Game of Thrones fans that exact opportunity (or a physically safe approximation, at least) by way of an interactive tour of Westeros called Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition. A partnership between HBO Global Licensing and GES Events, the upcoming presentation is being billed as "the largest public display" of the show's world and production realities to date, and the details certainly speak to that idea, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The 10,000 square-foot exhibition is set to include areas inspired by several different corners of Westeros, including King's Landing and the Iron Throne that's caused so much destruction throughout the series; Castle Black and the great Wall protected by the Night's Watch; and even the frozen tundra Beyond the Wall where wildlings and White Walkers alike dwell.
In addition to the Seven Kingdoms, the exhibition will feature settings from across the Narrow Sea in Essos, such as the House of Black and White, where Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) trained to become a face-changing assassin, and the Targaryen-ruled city of Meereen. Costumes, props, weapons and more from the show will also be featured.
Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition is set to debut this fall and tour through destinations across the world, launching at an as-yet unannounced location in Europe.
The seventh season of the series is set to premiere Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
