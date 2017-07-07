Horror legend John Carpenter developing “Tales for a Halloween Night”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Add horror legend John Carpenter to the list of prolific directors headed for the small screen.

Carpenter has signed an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions and is teaming with Syfy to develop scripted anthology Tales for a Halloween Night. Carpenter and UCP are also developing a take on Simon R. Green's Nightside. Under the overall deal, Carpenter and his Storm King Productions partner, Sandy King, will exec produce scripted programming for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's cable-focused studio, outside networks and streaming services, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Tales is based on Carpenter's award-winning graphic novel anthology of stories in which he unites storytellers from movies, novels and comics for a collection of horror stories featuring graveyards, sunken ships and ghosts, among others. A search for a writer is currently under way.

Nightside, meanwhile, is based on New York Times best-selling author Green's literary series. The title refers to the secret heart of London hidden in eternal darkness, where creatures of the night congregate and where the sun is afraid to shine. Jill Blotevogel (MTV's Scream) is attached to pen the script and exec produce with Carpenter and UCP. A network is not yet attached.

"I'm excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television," said Carpenter, whose big-screen credits include Halloween, The Thing and Escape From New York. "On one hand, it's a return home to Universal, where I have fond memories, and on the other, it's a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming."

Added UCP exec vp development Dawn Olmstead: "John Carpenter is an incredible creator whose dark imagination has left an indelible mark in film and in our dreams. We are thrilled to have a master of the horror genre join UCP."