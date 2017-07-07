RPA lawmaker: President Sargsyan must rule Armenia “again soon”
July 7, 2017 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian people should accept that president Serzh Sargsyan must rule the country in the near future, lawmaker from the Republican Party Galust Sahakyan said.
According to him, Sargsyan has the biggest political team and has endured the complete path of Armenia’s statehood.
Although RPA has held no discussions, Sahakyan said he believes Sargsyan should become the prime minister when his term as president ends in 2018.
“Our nation must accept that Serzh Sargsyan will take the helm of the country in the near future," he said.
Also, the MP said that the people and not the prime minister are the master of the country, adding that his predictions usually turn out to be true.
The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials have said Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but the opposition has expressed doubts that Sargsyan will take the helm of the government instead.
Top stories
“It forces authorities to be more flexible and see the gaps, and I welcome any constructive statements,” Harutyunyan said.
U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
Partner news
Latest news
Google looking to heat homes with geothermal energy Dandelion claims it can affordably drill and install geothermal systems to heat and cool homes, which is usually a very expensive process.
New Rolling Stones album to be released with upcoming book “The Rolling Stones: On Air in the Sixties” will be published by Penguin Random House on September 8.
Chrome OS getting touch-focused redesign The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
Messi prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine A Spanish court said it has exchanged a 21-month prison sentence handed to soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud last July.