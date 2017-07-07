RPA lawmaker: President Sargsyan must rule Armenia “again soon”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian people should accept that president Serzh Sargsyan must rule the country in the near future, lawmaker from the Republican Party Galust Sahakyan said.

According to him, Sargsyan has the biggest political team and has endured the complete path of Armenia’s statehood.

Although RPA has held no discussions, Sahakyan said he believes Sargsyan should become the prime minister when his term as president ends in 2018.

“Our nation must accept that Serzh Sargsyan will take the helm of the country in the near future," he said.

Also, the MP said that the people and not the prime minister are the master of the country, adding that his predictions usually turn out to be true.

The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials have said Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but the opposition has expressed doubts that Sargsyan will take the helm of the government instead.