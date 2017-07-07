New Rolling Stones album to be released with upcoming book
July 7, 2017 - 19:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Rolling Stones album will be released along with an upcoming retrospective book, NME reveals.
The Rolling Stones: On Air in the Sixties will be published by Penguin Random House on September 8. It will chronicle the band’s radio and TV appearances during the first decade of their stardom.
The book will come with “previously unseen facsimile documents from the BBC and commercial TV and radio archives, and many stunning unseen images”. There will also be a “tie-in” album and a BBC documentary of the same name.
“These new releases offer insights and a fresh unexplored perspective on the story of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world,” a press release states.
No further details are known about what the album will include. NME has approached a representative of the band for more information.
Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones recently explained that they will not be playing in the UK as part of their 2017 European ‘No Filter’ tour – blaming a “lack of available venues”.
In May, the band announced that they’d be playing 13 shows in 12 different European cities this autumn.
“Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures,” the band said on Twitter. “Hope to be here in 2018.”
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Google looking to heat homes with geothermal energy Dandelion claims it can affordably drill and install geothermal systems to heat and cool homes, which is usually a very expensive process.
Chrome OS getting touch-focused redesign The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
Messi prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine A Spanish court said it has exchanged a 21-month prison sentence handed to soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud last July.
U.S. fighter jets fly over disputed South China Sea The flights come as both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the G-20 meeting in Hamburg.