The Verve to release deluxe 20th anniv. version of “Urban Hymns”
July 7, 2017 - 19:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Verve are set to release a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Urban Hymns’, NME said.
The release will come in four different formats including the standard remastered CD, a deluxe two-disc CD version, a super deluxe 5 disc CD plus bonus DVD box set and a triple LP box set.
The deluxe versions will feature all of the accompanying b-sides plus three hours of previously unreleased live material, including the full 1998 hometown show in front of around 35,000 fans at Haigh Hall, Wigan.
The remastering and mixing work has been undertaken by ‘Urban Hymns’ original co-producer Chris Potter and Metropolis’ Tony Cousins.
The deluxe packages also feature new interviews with all of the band and all physical releases draw on a vast array of previously unseen photography by Chris Floyd, who first travelled with The Verve on their US tour of 1994 and was granted unprecedented access during the making of ‘Urban Hymns’ and beyond – up to and including the Haigh Hall show. The DVD includes the documentary ‘The Video 96-98’, only ever previously available on VHS.
The super-deluxe CD includes a 56-page hard cover book plus a poster and 5 postcards. The vinyl edition comes in a gatefold sleeve and includes a 20-page booklet plus download card which entitles purchaser to all audio from the super-deluxe CD box.
