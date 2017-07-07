Selma Blair joins Paramount Network's “Heathers” reboot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramount Network's upcoming Heathers reboot is adding to its cast.

Selma Blair has booked a recurring role in the hourlong dark dramedy set to air on the upcoming Paramount Network in 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Heathers is an anthology based on the 1998 Christian Slater-Winona Ryder cult movie of the same name. It was scheduled to debut in the fall on TV Land, but is now expected to launch in the first quarter of 2018 on Paramount Network (which is being rebranded from Spike TV in January). Heathers went through the development and pilot process as a half-hour comedy but shifted to an hourlong dramedy after the final cut clocked in at more than 40 minutes. It was slated to be TV Land's first hourlong entry.

The 10-episode series is set in the present day and features a new set of popular-yet-evil Heathers — only this time the outcasts have become high school royalty. Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk) will be portrayed by Jasmine Mathews; Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty in the film) is a male who identifies as gender-queer whose real name is Heath (Brendan Scannell); and Heather Chandler (originally Kim Walker) has a body like Martha Dumptruck and will be played by Melanie Field. Newcomers James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox star as J.D. and Veronica, respectively. Original Heathers star Doherty guest-stars in the pilot, which was directed by Leslye Headland and written by Jason Micallef.

Blair will take on the role of Jade, Heather Duke's (Scannell) step-mother, described as a stripper and menthol smoker who is rough around the edges but with a bit of glamor to her. She's biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket.

Blair's recent TV credits include playing Kris Jenner on People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Her last sizable role was opposite Charlie Sheen on FX's Anger Management. On the big screen, her credits include Hellboy, Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions.