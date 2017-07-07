Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson join BBC and PBS’ “Little Women”
July 7, 2017 - 19:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson have signed on for “Little Women”, the upcoming adaptation of the 1868 Louisa May Alcott novel for the BBC in Britain and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S., Variety said.
The “Murder, She Wrote” and “The Theory of Everything” stars have been cast alongside British character actor Michael Gambon (“Churchill’s Secret”) and Jonah Hauer-King (“Howards End”) in the three-part series, which has been adapted by Heidi Thomas (“Call The Midwife”). Vanessa Caswill (“My Mad Fat Diary”) will direct.
Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the story follows the four sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood.
Watson will play family matriarch Marmee, and Lansbury will be the wealthy and cantankerous Aunt March. The four sisters will be played by newcomer Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald (“Scream: The TV Series”), Annes Elwy (“Electric Dreams”), and Katrhyn Newton (“Big Little Lies”).
“Wolf Hall” production company Playground is making the series. Shooting gets underway this month in Ireland.
Photo: CNN
