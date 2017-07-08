Samuel L. Jackson to return as Nick Fury in “Captain Marvel”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is set to make his return in a Marvel movie. Following rumors which swirled during the Independence Day holiday, Deadline has now confirmed that the veteran movie actor will reprise his role as Avengers architect and recruiter in "Captain Marvel", AceShowbiz said.

Jackson, thus, will join Brie Larson who has been tapped to play the title role a.k.a. Carol Danvers. Other cast members have not been announced yet, but Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are on board to direct the female-led superhero movie.

Nick Fury was last seen in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron". Prior to his appearance in "The Avengers" sequel, he was critically shot and hospitalized in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

"Captain Marvel" follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gains powers after her DNA becomes fused with an alien after an accident. Screenwriter Nicole Perlman previously revealed that it wouldn't be a straight adaptation of the comic book to avoid similarities with DC's Green Lantern.

The movie is slated for a March 8, 2019 release in the U.S.