PlayStation Vue raises price of Slim packages to $40
July 8, 2017 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - PlayStation Vue has eliminated its Slim packages, which started at $30 per month and were available in most parts of the country aside from seven major cities. Now it charges at least $40 per month nationwide, CNet reports.
Asked why the price went up, a Sony representative told CNET: "The transition to standard pricing for all markets was always part of our roadmap since we launched PlayStation Vue nationwide and began rolling out local broadcast affiliates in markets with Slim plans."
Sony claims PlayStation Vue has launched more live local broadcast stations (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) than any other Internet-based pay-TV provider, with least one local broadcast station for over 78 percent of the US population.
Vue is one of a growing number of live TV streaming services aimed at people looking to ditch cable TV. Unlike standard cable or satellite plans, there's no annual contract and you can cancel and reup anytime. Of course, you'll need a good broadband plan that can support HD video streaming, as well as a supported phone, tablet, computer and/or TV streaming device to actually watch on.
The PlayStation Vue price hike matches the cost of Hulu with Live TV, is $5 more expensive than DirecTV Now and YouTube TV, and double that of Sling TV's base package.
Customers who signed up for a Slim package before July 6, 2017, will be able to keep their service at the original pricing for three more months, after which pricing will increase to the new rates.
Top stories
The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Partner news
Latest news
Steve Buscemi joins Adam Sandler’s Netflix comedy “The Week Of” “The Week Of” is set to begin production in Long Island this summer. Veteran “Saturday Night Live” writer and producer Robert Smigel is directing the film.
The Kills to roll out new singles later this year The group released their acoustic “Non-Electric” EP in June, which saw them cover Rihanna’s “Desperado”.
G20 joint statement agreed apart from climate issue: EU officials The officials said aides had worked until 2 a.m. to finalize a communique for the Group of 20, overcoming differences on trade.
Situation on Karabakh contact line tenser on week of July 2-8 Azerbaijan for the first time since last year's escalation employed D-30 howitzers and TR-107 rocket launchers.