Google Calendar update includes a Today View widget

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Calendar's iOS app now has an easier way to keep tabs on a busy schedule. An updated version of the app includes a Today View widget that shows your upcoming events at a glance, Engadget says.

If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.

The concept certainly isn't new on mobile devices, including on iOS (Apple has had its own "up next" calendar widget for a while), but it could prove a lifesaver if you depend on Google's internet services and can't afford to miss an appointment.