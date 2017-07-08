Google Calendar update includes a Today View widget
July 8, 2017 - 15:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Calendar's iOS app now has an easier way to keep tabs on a busy schedule. An updated version of the app includes a Today View widget that shows your upcoming events at a glance, Engadget says.
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
The concept certainly isn't new on mobile devices, including on iOS (Apple has had its own "up next" calendar widget for a while), but it could prove a lifesaver if you depend on Google's internet services and can't afford to miss an appointment.
Photo. Engadget
Top stories
The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Partner news
Latest news
“Haunt” horror thriller in works from “A Quiet Place” writing duo “A Quiet Place”, from Paramount and Platinum Dunes, is also in the horror-thriller genre. It has an April 6 release date.
Putin tells G20 partners Russia did not meddle in U.S. election Vladimir Putin has told leaders at the G20 summit that Russia has never interfered in the U.S. election, Svetlana Lukash said.
Architect Jeanne Gang creates paper “forest” inside museum Simultaneously monumental and intimate, the domes transform light and sound while also encouraging social interaction.
Jane Austen's correspondence to be offered at Sotheby's The celebrated novelist is here seen exercising her own critical opinion of another writer’s work in a light-hearted jeu d’espirit.