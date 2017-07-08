CuriosityStream nabs French doc series “Butterfly Effect”
July 8, 2017 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - CuriosityStream, the digital service dedicated to factual programming, has pre-bought the second season of the documentary series “Butterfly Effect” ahead of its launch in the fall, Variety said.
Sold by Paris-based outfit Balanga, “Butterfly Effect” blends re-enactments, reconstruction and 3D animation influenced by video-gaming to shed light on micro events that have shaped to some extent some major chapters in the world’s history.
“Butterfly Effect is sure to attract a younger audience. It’s a different show from what we usually see in the documentary area, with engaging, original storytelling, which refreshes the history genre,” said Balanga’s president Christophe Bochnacki.
Bochnacki said CuriosityStream has supported the project since the beginning.
Steve Burns, chief programming officer for CuriosityStream, said “‘Butterfly Effect’ is a beautifully produced series” whose first season boasts “fascinating, brilliantly-told stories to our collection of documentary films and specials, and several of them are among (its) most highly rated titles.”
Produced by Mad Films and commissioned by Arte, the first season of “Butterfly Effect” has been sold to more than 10 broadcasters including SRF (Switzerland), RTP (Portugal), AMC (Eastern Europe), Discovery (Poland) as well as Al Jazeera Documentary Channel.
