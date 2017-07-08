Cyprus police say 85 Syrian migrants arrived by boat from Turkey
July 8, 2017 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Cyprus police spokesman says 85 Syrian migrants who arrived by boat to the island’s northwestern coast have now been taken to a reception center, The Associated Press reveals.
Police spokesman Michalis Ioannou said Saturday, July 8 the boat that brought the 64 men, nine women and 12 children to Cyprus set sail from Antalya, Turkey.
He said it had been sailing for three days and was spotted eight miles (13 kilometers) off the coast before landing near the village of Pomos on Friday.
Ioannou said that seven men have been taken into custody because they had been deported from Cyprus in the past.
Cyprus lies about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Turkey’s southern coast and around 100 miles (160 kilometers) off Syria’s Mediterranean coast.
Photo. UNHCR
