Putin tells G20 partners Russia did not meddle in U.S. election

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders at the G20 summit that Russia has never interfered in the U.S. election, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Twitter on Saturday, July 8, Reuters reports.

"Pres Putin points to #G20 partners on absence of real evidence of that & confirms that Russia had never interfered in US elections," she wrote.

Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a much anticipated face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday.

“We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everyone concerned,” the U.S. president said as journalists were briefly allowed in to witness part of the meeting. “It’s an honour to be with you.”