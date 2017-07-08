// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Haunt” horror thriller in works from “A Quiet Place” writing duo

“Haunt” horror thriller in works from “A Quiet Place” writing duo
July 8, 2017 - 19:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sierra/Affinity is set to finance and produce Haunt, a new horror-thriller written and to be directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. They are the duo who penned Paramount’s A Quiet Place, which stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and marks Krasinski’s major studio directorial debut. Production on Haunt is eyed for a fall start, Deadline said.

The plot: On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

Todd Garner in producing via his Broken Road along with Nickel City’s Mark Fasano, Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta, and Eli Roth. Sierra/Affinity’s Marc Schaberg and Josie Liang, Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein and Nickel City’s Tobias Weymar are executive producers.

A Quiet Place, from Paramount and Platinum Dunes, is also in the horror-thriller genre. It has an April 6 release date.

Sierra/Affinity’s next pic is Focus Features’ Charlize Theron spy actioner Atomic Blonde, which hits theaters July 28.

Related links:
Deadline. ‘Haunt’ Horror Thriller In Works From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writing Duo
 Top stories
Charles Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameCharles Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
LG makes a G6 that doesn’t skimp on featuresLG makes a G6 that doesn’t skimp on features
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
Charles Aznavour’s museum opens in YerevanCharles Aznavour’s museum opens in Yerevan
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
Ruben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at CannesRuben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at Cannes
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
Foo Fighters to play concert at the Acropolis in Athens
Andy Serkis’ directorial debut “Breathe” to open London Film Fest
Neil Young unveils new song and video, “Children Of Destiny”
Paul McCartney and Sony “reach deal” on The Beatles song rights
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Putin tells G20 partners Russia did not meddle in U.S. election Vladimir Putin has told leaders at the G20 summit that Russia has never interfered in the U.S. election, Svetlana Lukash said.
Truce deal in southern Syria will help peace talks, UN says Syrian opposition activists reported low-level violence in Daraa on Saturday, following weeks of intense fighting in the divided province.
Muslim leaders protest against terror in European tour Tour stops will include Berlin Brussels and Nice, with a return to Paris for July 14, the first anniversary of the Nice truck attack.
Cyprus police say 85 Syrian migrants arrived by boat from Turkey A Police spokesman said Saturday the boat that brought the 64 men, nine women and 12 children to Cyprus set sail from Turkey.