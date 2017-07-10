Austria bars Turkish economy minister from entering the country
July 10, 2017 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Austria said Monday, July 10 it had barred Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country to attend a rally marking the anniversary of last year's failed coup attempt in Turkey, AFP reports.
"He has been barred because his visit was not planned as part of a bilateral exchange, but was about his public appearance at an event marking the coup attempt," foreign ministry spokesman Thomas Schnoell told AFP.
Zeybekci's attendance would have represented a "danger for public order", he said.
The foreign ministry did not say when the rally was due to take place.
The move came three days after the Dutch government warned Turkey against sending its deputy premier, Tugrul Turkes, to address a rally in the eastern Netherlands this week to mark the abortive coup.
Ties between Ankara and the European Union have been strained over the crackdown that followed the July 15 2016 attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Earlier this year, several countries including Austria and Germany banned pro-Ankara rallies ahead of a controversial referendum in April on granting Erdogan sweeping powers.
Turkish ministers had been heading to Europe to whip up support for a "yes" vote among millions of Turkey's voters who live abroad.
Some 360,000 people of Turkish origin live in Austria, including 117,00 Turkish citizens. Many are believed to be pro-Erdogan supporters whose vote helped him win the referendum.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
“Little Crusader” Kadrnk’s rigorous 2nd feature: Karlovy Vary review “As a kind of monument to be gazed upon, with its wealth of stark, sun-bleached tableaux in Academy ratio, it’s rather arresting,” the review said.
Peter Scarlet named artistic director of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Fest Scarlet’s appointment marks a bold move by Argentina’s Incaa film agency to take Mar del Plata’s international reach to a far higher level.
Doctor Strange meets Ant-Man in new “Avengers: Infinity War” set pics "Avengers: Infinity War" will also bring back Ruffalo as the Hulk, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America.
US says will press China to enforce North Korea sanctions After North Korea conducted its int'l ballistic missile test last week, Haley said the U.S. was determined to halt North Korea's nuclear drive.