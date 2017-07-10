Doctor Strange meets Ant-Man in new “Avengers: Infinity War” set pics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Doctor Strange and Ant-Man have finally met each other. After spotted doing a sprinting on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War" earlier on Friday, July 7, Paul Rudd teamed up with Benedict Cumberbatch during the filming at Central Park in Atlanta, Ga. later in the afternoon, AceShowbiz said.

Rudd was still dressing in Scott Lang's daily outfit which consisted of a T-shirt, a jacket and blue jeans. Cumberbatch, meanwhile, wore Doctor Strange's costume complete with his fake mustache while holding what looks like a toy hammer.

Though they were not seen together in the photos, it's believed that they were filming separate scenes which are building toward them sharing the screen later in the sequence. Their co-star Mark Ruffalo was also spotted watching the two actors filming their scenes.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will also bring back Ruffalo as the Hulk, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Elizabeth Olsen Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Josh Brolin will play Thanos. "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are also set to star in it.

In "Infinity Wars", as the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment-the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the movie, which is slated to open in theaters across the nation on May 4, 2018.