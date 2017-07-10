Radiohead planning “little tour” for 2018, will focus on solo projects

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead have said they are planning a “little tour” for 2018, but will otherwise focus on their own solo projects next year, NME reveals.

The band are due to complete their tour in support of 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ next week when they will play a controversial gig in Tel Aviv.

Speaking to Edith Bowman for BBC Two’s TRNSMT coverage, Ed O’Brien discussed the band’s future plans. “We’ll hang up our Radioheads,” he said, after confirming their tour plans for next year. “It’s time for everyone to go off and do their own thing for a bit.”

As Consequence Of Sound points out, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood will both be scoring films. The frontman will compose his first movie score for Suspiria, while the guitarist will work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and the Joaquin Phoenix-starring You Were Never Really Here.

O’Brien, meanwhile, is set to release his debut solo album later this year. You can watch the interview here.

Meanwhile, Radiohead headlined TRSNMT festival on Friday (July 7) following performances from London Grammar and Belle and Sebastian.

During the set, a handful of festival-goers raised Palestinian flags in protest to the band’s scheduled show in Tel Aviv.

Prior to the band’s performance of ‘Myxomatosis’, Yorke could be heard saying “some fucking people” while staring out into the crowd.