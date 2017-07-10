14th Golden Apricot Yerevan Film Festival launches

PanARMENIAN.Net - Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival, one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year, launched on Sunday, July 9, with the traditional apricot blessing ceremony and the opening of stars of prominent Armenian directors.

The festival will run through July 16 in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.

Beside other stars, already installed on Charles Aznavour Square, those celebrating the life and career of directors Frunze Dovlatyan, Yuri Yerznkyan and cinematographer Sergey Israelyan were placed.

Guests and participants walked on the red carpet, with the official opening ceremony held at Moscow Cinema.

Welcoming speeches were delivered by founding director of the festival Harutyun Khachatryan and Ralph Yirikian, the General Manager of VivaCell-MTS, which is the general partner of the festival. After announcing the start of the festival, the competition programs and the international jury boards were presented and the opening film Khaspush by Hamo Beknazaryan was screened.

“We have had a long way with the Golden Apricot and I can say the festival is more than just a cinematographic event as it has a mission to complete. For fourteen years now it tries to keep the human mind awake and make humanity follow the civilized system of values. Cinema is a powerful means to know each other, to understand, and to respect people. I welcome the participants of the festival, its guests, and the movie-goers, wishing joyous experience and success,” said Yirikian.

The apricot-shaped geometric figure symbolizes the 14th edition of the festival.

The festival, which has received more 1100 film submissions from 96 countries, can be a real celebration of cinema with diverse and original films in competition and non-competition programs. The festival is a unique chance for the Armenian movie-goers to get acquainted with the masterpieces of international cinema.