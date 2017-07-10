Facebook's Oculus cuts price of virtual reality set

PanARMENIAN.Net - Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, is temporarily cutting the price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off among consumers, Reuters says.

Oculus is cutting the combined price of its Rift headset and Touch controllers to $399 for six weeks beginning on Monday, July 10, said Jason Rubin, Oculus vice president for content. That matches the price of another virtual reality set, PlayStation VR, made by Sony Corp.

Vive, a virtual reality set developed by HTC Corp, is listed for sale at $799 on its website, and it has not recently cut the price.

Facebook paid $3 billion to acquire Oculus and retain its employees in 2014.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time that the medium, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view through headsets, would "become a part of daily life for billions of people."

That has not happened, although it is unclear if that is because of high prices, something inherent in the technology or some other reason.