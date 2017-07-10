Facebook's Oculus cuts price of virtual reality set
July 10, 2017 - 17:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, is temporarily cutting the price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off among consumers, Reuters says.
Oculus is cutting the combined price of its Rift headset and Touch controllers to $399 for six weeks beginning on Monday, July 10, said Jason Rubin, Oculus vice president for content. That matches the price of another virtual reality set, PlayStation VR, made by Sony Corp.
Vive, a virtual reality set developed by HTC Corp, is listed for sale at $799 on its website, and it has not recently cut the price.
Facebook paid $3 billion to acquire Oculus and retain its employees in 2014.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time that the medium, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view through headsets, would "become a part of daily life for billions of people."
That has not happened, although it is unclear if that is because of high prices, something inherent in the technology or some other reason.
Top stories
The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Partner news
Latest news
Mart Rovereto features masterpieces of early 20th century Italian art The exhibit traces out an enriching journey through one of the most fertile periods in 20th century Italian art, at a distance of nearly one century.
Kasabian perform headlining set at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival Opening with "Ill Ray (The King)", the Leicester band also included tracks "You’re In Love With A Psycho" and "Comeback Kid".
Lana Del Rey to share two new A$AP Rocky collaborations this week Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her forthcoming album “Lust For Life” on July 12. She has already previewed one of the album’s A$AP Rocky collaborations.
Coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA ‘not on Tsarukyan bloc’s agenda’ In response to a question on who will become the prime minister in 2018, Zohrabyan said she doesn’t know and doesn’t care.