Coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA ‘not on Tsarukyan bloc’s agenda’

PanARMENIAN.Net - A lawmaker from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc on Monday, July 10 said the issue of forming a coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA) is not on the alliance’s agenda.

Media speculations suggested that the bloc may establish political cooperation with RPA, but Naira Zohrabyan refuted the allegations, urging reporters to ask similar questions to those who are disseminating such talks.

In response to a question on who will become the prime minister in 2018, Zohrabyan said she doesn’t know and doesn’t care, Armtimes.com reports.

“If we received the majority of votes, I would say that I see Gagik Tsarukyan as a candidate for the PM’s post, but your question is irrelevant now,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier, RPA MP Galust Sahakyan said Armenian people should accept that president Serzh Sargsyan must rule the country in the near future.

The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials used to say that Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but opinions come to vary lately.