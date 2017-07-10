Coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA ‘not on Tsarukyan bloc’s agenda’
July 10, 2017 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A lawmaker from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc on Monday, July 10 said the issue of forming a coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA) is not on the alliance’s agenda.
Media speculations suggested that the bloc may establish political cooperation with RPA, but Naira Zohrabyan refuted the allegations, urging reporters to ask similar questions to those who are disseminating such talks.
In response to a question on who will become the prime minister in 2018, Zohrabyan said she doesn’t know and doesn’t care, Armtimes.com reports.
“If we received the majority of votes, I would say that I see Gagik Tsarukyan as a candidate for the PM’s post, but your question is irrelevant now,” the lawmaker said.
Earlier, RPA MP Galust Sahakyan said Armenian people should accept that president Serzh Sargsyan must rule the country in the near future.
The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials used to say that Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but opinions come to vary lately.
Top stories
“Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year,” Sharmazanov said.
Zohrabyan reminded the PM's own words about the “bad economic situation” in the country when he was taking the helm of the Armenian govt.
“It forces authorities to be more flexible and see the gaps, and I welcome any constructive statements,” Harutyunyan said.
U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
Partner news
Latest news
Mart Rovereto features masterpieces of early 20th century Italian art The exhibit traces out an enriching journey through one of the most fertile periods in 20th century Italian art, at a distance of nearly one century.
Kasabian perform headlining set at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival Opening with "Ill Ray (The King)", the Leicester band also included tracks "You’re In Love With A Psycho" and "Comeback Kid".
Lana Del Rey to share two new A$AP Rocky collaborations this week Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her forthcoming album “Lust For Life” on July 12. She has already previewed one of the album’s A$AP Rocky collaborations.
Movistar + rolls out comedy series “Mira Lo Que Has Hecho” Movistar +, the pay TV unit of Madrid-based Telefonica, is now in production on six officially announced series with another, comedy “Shame” in the can.