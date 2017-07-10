Lana Del Rey to share two new A$AP Rocky collaborations this week
July 10, 2017 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has announced she is releasing two A$AP Rocky collaborations this week, NME reports.
The singer told fans on Instagram that the tracks – whose titles have yet to be revealed – will premiere on Radio 1 and Beats 1 Radio on Wednesday (July 12).
Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her forthcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘ on July 12. She has already previewed one of the album’s A$AP Rocky collaborations.
So far, the album has been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her album title-track and Weeknd collaboration and ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’.
She has also previewed the tracks ‘Change’ and ‘Cherry’.
Speaking to Stevie Nicks, who also appears on the album, for a recent V interview, she talked about making music in the current political climate. She said: “Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy. If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything.”
She also said that she feels “lucky to be able to speak my mind through music right in the present moment”.
In a previous interview with BBC Radio 1, Del Rey revealed that her album will be her longest project to date with 18 songs in total. She described the album sound as mixing a “more acoustic sound to a heavier beatsy darker sound that’s similar to ‘Born to Die’.”
