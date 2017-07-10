// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kasabian perform headlining set at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival

July 10, 2017 - 19:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kasabian headlined Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on July 8, after performances from Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Kooks and George Ezra, NME said.

Opening with ‘Ill Ray (The King)’, taken from 2017’s album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, the Leicester band also included tracks ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’ and ‘Comeback Kid’.

The crowd seemed especially enthusiastic, with Kasabian branding the Glasgow Green audience a load of ‘mental jocks’ as they closed the second night of the new festival, NME said.

You can see the full setlist below, with video snippets of the performance below that.

Ill Ray (The King)

Bumblebeee

Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s “Around The World” snippet)

Underdog

Shoot the Runner

You’re in Love With a Psycho

I.D.

Club Foot

Switchblade Smiles

Empire

Bless This Acid House

Treat

Put Your Life on It

Stevie

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Comeback Kid

Vlad the Impaler

Fire

Actor and Trainspotting star Bobby Carlyle was also seen watching the show. According to the Daily Record, the 54-year-old was spotted enjoying the headliners from the side of the stage.

Serge also took a fan’s Scotland flag and draped it on stage and was later seen handing out set lists to the crowd.

