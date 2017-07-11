“Wonder Woman 2” eyeing Cold War setting, Chris Pine's return: report
July 11, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Wonder Woman 2" allegedly will be a period film like its predecessor. As AceShowbiz reports citing a new report from Screen Rant, the second "Wonder Woman" movie is set in the 1980s, with the titular female superhero battling against Soviet forces in a Cold War setting.
In addition to the setting, the site claims that the sequel will bring back a rather surprising character. Chris Pine is said to be returning as Steve Trevor despite the leading man's fate. In the first movie, the U.S. soldier [SPOILER ALERT!] sacrificed his life to prevent London from being destroyed by chemical weapons made by Doctor Poison.
There's no explanation on how Trevor will return to the sequel. "Wonder Woman 2" is expected to see the return of Patty Jenkins as a director. Other members of the original production team reportedly will also remain on board, with supposed confirmation that Geoff Johns is developing the script with Jenkins.
"Wonder Woman" is playing in theaters. Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman, with other cast members including Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Robin Wright as General Antiope, Lucy Davis as Etta Candy, David Thewlis as Sir Patrick Morgan, Elena Anaya as Doctor Isabel Maru (Doctor Poison) and Danny Huston as General Erich Ludendorff.
