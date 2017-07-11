Daniel Craig and Adele to return for next “Bond” film

PanARMENIAN.Net - Daniel Craig is reportedly set to return to "Bond" film franchise. Rumor has it, the "Spectre" actor has changed his mind and is set to sign up for his fifth Bond movie, "Bond 25", AceShowbiz said.

While Daniel previously claimed he would "rather slash my wrists" than play Agent 007 again, according to Mirror, "Bond" producer Barbara Broccoli is said to have secured the actor and she is "determined" that Adele will record the theme song.

While Adele had to cancel the final two shows of her world tour because of damaged vocal chords, Barbara is said to be "talking the singer round." A source reveals, "Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It's taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."

The source adds that Daniel's wife Rachel Weisz is "on board with the decision" for him to spend a year away filming. Barbara believes "Bond 25" can start filming next year and it will be a sure fire hit.

Daniel was reportedly offered up to $154 million for two more "Bond" films. "Skyfall" and "Spectre" scriptwriter John Logan is reportedly also involved in the project.